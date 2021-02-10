6PR
Child injured after car ploughs into PCH

2 hours ago
6PR News
A child has received serious injuries after a car ploughed through the front of the Perth Children’s Hospital in Nedlands.

It happened at about 8.20pm last night.

Police say the child was a passenger in the car and the 64-year-old male driver was also hurt in the crash.

Medical staff at the hospital responded immediately and provided emergency first aid to the pair.

The crash is being investigated by the Major Crash Investigation Section, but officers believe it was likely the result of a medical episode.

They both remain in hospital, and the child is in a serious condition.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

6PR News reporter Simon Etheridge was at the scene this morning.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Breakfast

6PR News
News
