6PR
Charges over alleged New Year’s Eve assault

12 hours ago
6PR News
Two people have been charged and a 15-year-old boy has been issued a caution following an alleged assault at the Perth Bus Port on New Years Eve.

Police say at about 5.30pm a man in his 20s was approached by another man asking for a cigarette.

It’s alleged a group of people surrounded the victim, knocking him to the ground and stomped on his face.

The victim was taken to Royal Perth Hospital and was treated for a fractured jaw, nose, and serious facial injuries.

A 27-year-old man from the Warakurna Community and a 30-year-old woman from Willagee have been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.

A 15-year-old boy was issued a juvenile caution.

They are due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on February 2.

