Charges over alleged New Year’s Eve assault
Two people have been charged and a 15-year-old boy has been issued a caution following an alleged assault at the Perth Bus Port on New Years Eve.
Police say at about 5.30pm a man in his 20s was approached by another man asking for a cigarette.
It’s alleged a group of people surrounded the victim, knocking him to the ground and stomped on his face.
The victim was taken to Royal Perth Hospital and was treated for a fractured jaw, nose, and serious facial injuries.
A 27-year-old man from the Warakurna Community and a 30-year-old woman from Willagee have been charged with assault occasioning bodily harm.
A 15-year-old boy was issued a juvenile caution.
They are due to appear in the Perth Magistrates Court on February 2.