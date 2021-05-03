6PR
‘Changing the face of the pandemic’: AstraZeneca vaccine now available for over 50s

3 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for ‘Changing the face of the pandemic’: AstraZeneca vaccine now available for over 50s

Australians over the age of 50 are now eligible for a coronavirus vaccine.

Phase 2A of the rollout began today, with the AstraZeneca jab now available at state-run vaccination centres.

There are two mass-clinics in Perth, one at Claremont Showgrounds and the other near Perth Airport.

AMA President Dr Omar Khorshid urged eligible Western Australians to get the jab.

“Both vaccines we have available to those over 50 and those under 50 are very safe and effective,” he said.

“They are changing the face of the pandemic.

“It’s the best thing you can do for your health this year.”

At this stage, people can only attend state-run facilities until May 17, when GPs will start offering the jab.

Premier Mark McGowan is expected to roll up his sleeve for the jab this morning in Claremont.

Press PLAY to hear Dr Khorshid’s thoughts on the latest WA COVID restrictions

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gareth Parker
News
