Changes to WA lockdown rules

There have been some changes to WA’s lockdown protocols since they were first announced on Sunday.

The government has clarified businesses should only be operating if they provide an essential service.

This includes grocery stores, banks, consular or diplomatic services, post offices, hardware stores, vets, and petrol stations.

Business owners are asked to check the government website before operating this morning.

Meanwhile, the one hour of exercise rule now allows for families of two adults from the same household and their children to stay together, up to a maximum of five people.

Under WA’s original lockdown restrictions, only two people from the same household were allowed to leave the house for a maximum of one hour per day to exercise.

Outdoor exercise must be conducted within 5km of the home and masks must be worn at all times by anyone over 12-years-old.

The number of businesses on the SafeWA app has also expanded.

West Australians will need to check in at all retail stores, takeaway food venues, supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, hospitals and more.

(Photo: Matt Jellonek/Getty Images)