6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Changes to WA lockdown rules

1 hour ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Changes to WA lockdown rules

There have been some changes to WA’s lockdown protocols since they were first announced on Sunday.

The government has clarified businesses should only be operating if they provide an essential service.

This includes grocery stores, banks, consular or diplomatic services, post offices, hardware stores, vets, and petrol stations.

Business owners are asked to check the government website before operating this morning.

Meanwhile, the one hour of exercise rule now allows for families of two adults from the same household and their children to stay together, up to a maximum of five people.

Under WA’s original lockdown restrictions, only two people from the same household were allowed to leave the house for a maximum of one hour per day to exercise.

Outdoor exercise must be conducted within 5km of the home and masks must be worn at all times by anyone over 12-years-old.

The number of businesses on the SafeWA app has also expanded.

West Australians will need to check in at all retail stores, takeaway food venues, supermarkets, pharmacies, hardware stores, hospitals and more.

(Photo: Matt Jellonek/Getty Images)

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882