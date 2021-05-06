Change of pace for Beaufort Street

The City of Stirling will trial a variable speed limit on Beaufort Street between Central Avenue and Crawford Road in a bid for a safer environment for pedestrians.

The two year trial will begin in June and reduce the speed from 60km/h to 40km/h between the following hours:

7.30am and 10.00pm Sunday to Thursday

7.30am and 1.00am on Friday and Saturday.

The partnership with MainRoads will include the installation of LED speed signs in the affected areas.

The City of Stirling Deputy Mayor, Bianca Sandri, says the community has been pushing for the change for a while.

“We do want to see a reduction in speed because it is more of a vibrant town center now and we’re trying to encourage pedestrian activity,” she said.

During the trial period, the City will monitor the affect on local roads and traffic.

“We can actually see what the differences are before we implement it, verses post, because there’s obviously other factors such as rat running, which we don’t want to occur.”

