Champion jockey Peter Hall reflects on his storied career ahead of his final race

6 hours ago
Steve Mills
Champion jockey Peter Hall will retire this Saturday after one final race in the Broome Cup on Saturday.

The 54-year-old had a whopping 972 wins, including two Group 1 wins, over his career which started in 1983.

He told Millsy that he now wants to give back to the sport that’s given him so much.

“All the kids that come through the system now have got themselves a great chance to be a jockey and have a great life,” he said.

“I more or less want to help them have a nice life and show them what the industry can give you if you stick away at it.”

