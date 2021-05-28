CFMEU WA – Pindan collapse ‘could have been avoided’

The CFMEU WA said it was a ‘sombre mood’ at a Pindan creditors meeting held today. There were over hundred subcontractors present who say they are owed money.

The Construction Union is calling for better financial protection for workers following the firm’s collapse.

Secretary Mick Buchan told Oliver Peterson there needs to be better guidelines and legislation in place, given the competitive nature of the construction industry in WA.

“When you get to the bottom of these insolvencies, they don’t need to occur,” he said.

“If we had proper procurement systems in this state where projects were awarded to builders at the right price it costs to construct a building.”

Press PLAY to hear more from the CFMEU WA on Pindan’s collapse:



