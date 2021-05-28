6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • CFMEU WA – Pindan collapse ‘could..

CFMEU WA – Pindan collapse ‘could have been avoided’

4 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for CFMEU WA – Pindan collapse ‘could have been avoided’

The CFMEU WA said it was a ‘sombre mood’ at a Pindan creditors meeting held today. There were over hundred subcontractors present who say they are owed money.

The Construction Union is calling for better financial protection for workers following the firm’s collapse.

Secretary Mick Buchan told Oliver Peterson there needs to be better guidelines and legislation in place, given the competitive nature of the construction industry in WA.

“When you get to the bottom of these insolvencies, they don’t need to occur,” he said.

“If we had proper procurement systems in this state where projects were awarded to builders at the right price it costs to construct a building.”

Press PLAY to hear more from the CFMEU WA on Pindan’s collapse:

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882