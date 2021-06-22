CEOs and community leaders to sleep rough to help homeless

More than 100 business and community leaders will sleep rough on Thursday night to raise funds for Perth’s homeless community.

The Vinnies CEO Sleepout will see some of the state’s top leaders physically sleep outside at Optus Stadium.

Department of Fire and Emergency Services Commissioner Darren Klemm is taking part in this year’s event and stressed the importance of helping WA’s most vulnerable.

“Helping those people who do this night after night, I think just one night for us is probably not too much to ask,” he told 6PR’s Mark Gibson.

“Every night we know that there are people who have got to sleep rough because they don’t have a home.

“At this time of the year I can imagine it would be incredibly, incredibly challenging.

“It is a great opportunity to raise some money and help these people out to break that circle of homeless.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)