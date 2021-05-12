6PR
Caught ‘red-handed’: Woman makes costly mistake at Bunbury car wash

2 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Caught ‘red-handed’: Woman makes costly mistake at Bunbury car wash

A Western Australian woman has made a costly mistake after allegedly stealing containers of cleaning chemicals from a Bunbury car wash.

Security vision shared by Titanium Dog and Car Wash Bunbury shows the woman literally being caught “red handed” after soaking her car in the pink chemical.

Operations manager Daniel Singleton told Gareth Parker the chemical will likely strip her car of paint and stain her hands red.

“It’s designed for our auto-wash systems and it’s meant to be very heavily diluted,” he said.

“It’s about 1,000 times more concentrated than what she should have put on the vehicle.

“It’s practically like washing your car with break fluid.”

The vision shows the women desperately trying to rub the liquid off her car in an attempt to hide the crime.

But Mr Singleton said the car wash have no plans to report the incident to police.

“As far as we’re concerned you reap what you sow, the consequences of her actions don’t really require us to go any further with it.”

Press PLAY to hear the full story

(Photo: Titanium Dog and Car Wash Bunbury/ Facebook.) 

