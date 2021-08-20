Cash for jabs: The Perth pub giving away cash prizes to vaccinated West Aussies

A Subiaco pub is offering fully vaccinated customers the chance to win $500 each week.

Subiaco Hotel publician Dane Oddy said the promotion will run until the end of the year.

“We thought we would encourage as many people as possible to get the vaccine for COVID-19,” he told Gareth Parker.

“Come down to the pub spend $10 or more, show your vaccination certificate and then you go into the draw to win $500 every week.”

The pub was shutdown after being listed as an exposure site during WA’s last lockdown, and Mr Oddy said they are running the promotion to help increase vaccination rates to avoid it happening again.

“We basically don’t want to get closed down again, so we want all the public to get the vaccine as best they can.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the cash for jabs incentive

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)