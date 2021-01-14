6PR
Carpark ‘Karen’ goes viral over parking space

37 mins ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Carpark ‘Karen’ goes viral over parking space

A woman in Queensland has gone viral for attempting to reserve a carpark by standing in it.

The video was posted to Tik Tok by 19-year-old Marli McLaren who is heard asking the woman to move.

The woman who has been dubbed a “Karen” proceeds to ignores the teenager, before eventually moving after her husband finds another spot.

The video went viral online and has already received more than 914,000 likes.

6PR’s Gareth Parker put the question to his listeners about what correct carpark etiquette is.

“I don’t think you can save a carparking spot,” he said.

What do you think? Check out the viral video below.

Click play to watch the full video. 

@marlimclarenanyone else dealt with a karen before? tried to reserve a park by standing in it HAHA ##karen ##stupid ##fyp ##foryoupage ##viral♬ original sound – marli

Click play to hear Gareth Parker discuss it on 6PR breakfast. 

(Photo: TikTok/@marlimclaren )

