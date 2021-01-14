Carpark ‘Karen’ goes viral over parking space

A woman in Queensland has gone viral for attempting to reserve a carpark by standing in it.

The video was posted to Tik Tok by 19-year-old Marli McLaren who is heard asking the woman to move.

The woman who has been dubbed a “Karen” proceeds to ignores the teenager, before eventually moving after her husband finds another spot.

The video went viral online and has already received more than 914,000 likes.

6PR’s Gareth Parker put the question to his listeners about what correct carpark etiquette is.

“I don’t think you can save a carparking spot,” he said.

