Car ploughs into northern suburbs home after two car crash

Four young boys and a family have escaped serious injury after a nasty crash in the northern suburbs

6PR and Nine News reporter Kelly Haywood said two cars collided, before one slammed into a Tuart Hill home.

“It appears four young boys were in a car travelling along French Street,” she said.

“It’s understood they failed to stop at a stop sign, they have then hit another car which was a Rav4.”

She said the Rav4 flipped, trapping the driver inside the vehicle for about 40 minutes, and the car carrying the young boys plowed into the house.

Haywood spoke to one of the male occupants of the home who said there was significant damage.

“He was inside with his partner and his six-year-old child and they got a bit of a fright.”

Both drivers were taken to hospital and are in a stable condition.

“When you look at the aftermath it’s actually quite exceptional that no one was seriously injured,” Haywood said.

