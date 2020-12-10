6PR
Car of missing man found in Craigie

1 hour ago
Article image for Car of missing man found in Craigie

The search for a missing 83-year-old man in the northern suburbs will continue today, after he vanished on Tuesday morning.

James Keen’s car was found in the Craigie area last night.

The 83-year-old left his Dianella home on Tuesday morning and hasn’t been heard from since.

His phone is turned off and his bank accounts are untouched.

Police searched the Craigie area until midnight last night to no avail.

Mr Keen’s family has spent the past few days driving from Lancelin to Mandurah for any sight of him.

They say they weren’t aware of any medical conditions that could make him become lost or confused.

The search is expected to resume this morning.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Police on 131 444.

(Photo: Nine News.) 

 

