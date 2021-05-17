Car fire causes traffic chaos in Perth’s south

A raging car fire on Roe Highway has caused traffic chaos in Canning Vale this morning.

The left lane of the highway is closed westbound prior to Willeri Drive, and traffic is heavy on approach.

6PR listener Rob witnessed the fire and told Gareth Parker the car was well ablaze.

“Traffic is banked right up and the car is raging on fire.”

Emergency services and traffic management crews are on the scene.

Drivers are being urged to avoid the area and proceed with caution.

