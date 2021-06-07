6PR
Cancer Council WA: Clinical Research for a cure

12 hours ago
Clinical trials are critical in saving the lives of the 36 West Australians receiving a cancer diagnosis everyday. This is where your much needed donations come in, and with End of Financial Year just around the corner, all gifts over $2 are tax-deductible and if given before 30 June can be claimed in the upcoming tax return period.

Professor Anna Nowak is a mesothelioma clinical researcher who has been researching cancer for over 20 years.

Through her work with cancer research Anna knows how important it is for clinical trials.

This important funding has allowed her and her team to be at the forefront of uncovering the benefits of combining chemotherapy and immunotherapy to treat some forms of cancer.

Anna’s work and research has led multiple clinical trials, which has allowed WA mesothelioma patients access to some cutting-edge experimental treatments.

Listen here to hear about the groundbreaking cancer research and clinical trials.

 

Presented by Cancer Council WA.

