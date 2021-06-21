6PR
Cancer Council ambassador given new lease on life with clinical trial

4 hours ago
SPONSORED ARTICLE
cancerCancer Council WAtax time
Clinical trials are critical in saving the lives of the 36 West Australians receiving a cancer diagnosis every day. This is where your much needed donations come in. With End of Financial Year just around the corner, all gifts over $2 are tax-deductible and if given before 30 June can be claimed in the upcoming tax return period.

 

This year the face of Cancer Council WA’s Tax Appeal is Savanna Griechen, a Gastric cancer survivor.

 

After experiencing constant back pain, Savanna was sent for many rounds of testing before being diagnosed with Gastric Cancer.

At just 32 years of age, Savanna was told she had only 12 months to live and to start preparing palliative care – you can imagine how shocking that was for both her and her family to hear.

 

Listen to her story here

 

Presented by Cancer Council WA

SPONSORED ARTICLE
HealthLifestyle
