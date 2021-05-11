Cancel the Olympics: ‘In Japan the COVID crisis is running amok’
The Editor in Chief of Australia’s Medical Journal has raised serious concerns of the Tokyo Olympics going ahead.
Japan has extended a state of emergency in Tokyo and three other areas until the end of May as the country struggles to contain a surge in COVID-19 cases.
Speaking with Oliver Peterson, Dr Nick Talley said insufficient quarantining, testing and vaccinations are just the start of a multitude of problems.
“The risk of the indoor events and the risk in the Olympic village – the risk there is high for super spreader events.
“It’s really a concern.”
