Can you keep and Captain?

Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson believes the Gilly ghosts are coming back to haunt Australian cricket as captain Tim Paine comes under fire for sledging Indian batsman Ravi Ashwin in the last day of the third test at the SCG.

When Steve Waugh was reaching the end of his playing career, the speculation grew as to whether Vice Captain Adam Gilchrist or Ricky Ponting would take the reigns.

“Gilly was overlooked because you can’t captain and be the wicket keeper,” said Peterson.

“That was the argument almost two decades a go.

“The workload was too much, which was a great loss for Australian cricket. He would have been a brilliant and very successful captain.”

Peterson questions whether the same rules should have been applied to Paine.

