6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Can you handle the heat?

12 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Can you handle the heat?

There’s an increasing trend of people eating spicy food with the hot sauce market exploding.

Speaking with Gareth Parker, Associate Professor of Science and Medicine at Bond University Christian Moro said people seek out the “chilli burn” for the rush.

“It’s just something fun that we crave,” he said.

However, it’s not all for fun, research shows eating chilli may have health benefits including providing antioxidants and reducing the amount of salt we eat.

“When we go to spice up our food, instead of reaching for salt, people who prefer a bit of spice will reach for the chilli,” said Professor Moro.

“Anything that can replace salt in our diet is massively beneficial.”

The good news is Professor Moro confirmed eating chilli can’t do any long term.

“You can get a lot of discomfort though.”

Press PLAY to hear more about how chilli is good for you:

Gareth Parker
FoodLifestyle
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882