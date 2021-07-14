Campaign to maintain St John as states ambulance

A patient-driven campaign to maintain St John as the state’s main ambulance contract has been launched, as the State Government looks to decide who will be awarded the state’s ambulance contract.

The issue is currently before a Parliamentary committee inquiry.

For nearly 100 years, the St John Ambulance has been the main ambulance in Western Australia.

Cardiac arrest survivor Con Paioff has started a campaign to rally for St John after an experience last year.

Mr Paioff says he survived his cardiac arrest because of the help from St John Ambulance staff.

“When St John Ambulance got to my home the paramedics spent 40 minutes working on me and they used their vast experience in these types of emergencies to get my heart back into rhythm and to bring me back to life,” he said.

The Parliamentary inquiry may award the ambulance contract back to the state government, but Mr Paioff believes St John should maintain the contract because of their experience.

“What I know is what after happened to me, there is no way I would trust the government or anyone else other than St John to deliver this vital service,” he said.

