Cam Green sets sights on Ashes

After a stellar summer for both Australia and WA, Cameron Green says he excited to relax during the off season and will set his eyes on his first Ashes series.

The young gun didn’t think that by the age of 21 he would have a baggy green on his head and an average of 76.83 in Sheffield Shield cricket.

“I remember at the start of 2020, I sat down with the bowling coach at Floreat Park and we were trying to work out some goals for the year and playing for Australia was definitely not one of them,” he said.

Green believes his innings against India at the SCG helped him find confidence in the Australian team.

“I still look back on that innings and just pinch myself a bit, I can’t really believe it happened,” he said.

After not being able to spend much time in Perth, the 21-year-old is looking forward to putting his feet up and enjoying his home city.

“I’ve been travelling around so much. You forget how good Perth is whenever you’re back so I’m looking to spend some time here,” he said.

Green says “it’s absolutely incredible” having young cricketers look up to him in the same light as he looked up to his idols.

