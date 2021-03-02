Calls to ‘reimagine aged care’ following Royal Commission findings

Aged care stakeholders are calling for an urgent and comprehensive response to the Royal Commission findings.

The bombshell final report from the Royal Commission into Aged Care Quality and Safety has made 148 recommendations.

CEO of the Leading Aged Services Australia, Sean Rooney, told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the report revealed the “failings of our broken aged care system”.

“The Royal Commissioners have been absolutely clear that this system needs to be totally overhauled, and we need to reimagine aged care in this country,” he said.

“It is something our sector has been calling for, for quite some time now.

“There is 148 recommendations in their final report, which will map out a clear blueprint for a totally new aged care system, one where the needs of older Australians are put at the centre of that system.”

Immediate funding has been promised, but more will be needed to address the the recommendations.

One of the recommendations put forward by the Royal Commission was to implement a medicare-type levy to pay for aged care reform.

“We need to have a national conversation with regards to the value we place on our elders,” he said.

“We are lagging behind comparable other nations on what we spend, and what that means is older Australians are missing out.

“What that means is if we want a world class system, we need to have world class funding, and how we finance that is a conversation for the nation.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)