6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Calls to protect Australians from..

Calls to protect Australians from COVID-19 travel cancellation chaos

6 hours ago
Oliver Peterson
Article image for Calls to protect Australians from COVID-19 travel cancellation chaos

There are calls for the federal government to implement urgent new reforms to fix issues surrounding travel cancellations in Australia.

A CHOICE survey found many Australians have experienced stress and frustration when trying to change or cancel bookings during the pandemic.

Consumer rights expert Alison Elliot said they have recommended seven reforms  to fix Australia’s travel cancellation chaos.

“We continue to here reports from consumers that they are facing ongoing problems contacting their travel operators,” she told Oliver Peterson.

“We have developed a seven point plan that we are recommending to the Australian government to fix the travel rights chaos.

“We would love to see minimum standards of customer service, and we would also love to see a better complaints handling system.”

Press PLAY to hear more about the recommendations 



(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882