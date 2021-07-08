Calls to protect Australians from COVID-19 travel cancellation chaos

There are calls for the federal government to implement urgent new reforms to fix issues surrounding travel cancellations in Australia.

A CHOICE survey found many Australians have experienced stress and frustration when trying to change or cancel bookings during the pandemic.

Consumer rights expert Alison Elliot said they have recommended seven reforms to fix Australia’s travel cancellation chaos.

“We continue to here reports from consumers that they are facing ongoing problems contacting their travel operators,” she told Oliver Peterson.

“We have developed a seven point plan that we are recommending to the Australian government to fix the travel rights chaos.

“We would love to see minimum standards of customer service, and we would also love to see a better complaints handling system.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)