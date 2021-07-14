Calls to crackdown on illegal dumping as state loses $100 million a year

The Shadow Environment Minister says the state government needs to crack down on illegal dumping.

The state is losing up to $100 million a year from people avoiding paying landfill charges.

Conviction carries a maximum fine of $125,000 for corporations and around $62,000 for individuals, but out of 39 investigations into the practice in the past four years no prosecutions have been laid.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett Tjorn Sibma said he’s astonished.

“This seems to be a scandal operating in plain sight,” he said.

“The key regulator is either unable or unwilling to follow through on ensuring people follow the rules.

“I’ve decided to write to the auditor general and ask that office to effectively audit those 39 investigations.

“I’m calling on the government today to pull its finger out and fix it.”

