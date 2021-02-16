Calls to ban political donations amid Crown controversy

A WA Greens MP is calling for a ban on political donations from gaming companies such as Crown.

The company is under the microscope following a report into alleged money laundering at locations including Crown Perth.

Alison Xamon told 6PR’s Gareth Parker the Labor and Liberal party should return any donations they have received from Crown.

“We’d like to see a complete ban on the capacity for gambling donations along with a range of others including developers,” she said.

“Those sort of interests don’t donate because they are feeling kind hearted, they donate because they expect to get a return for their money.”

Yesterday it was revealed that WA’s chief casino officer had stood aside because he’d maintained social contacts, with two legal and compliance executives at Crown Perth.

But Michael Connolly only stood down after questions were raised by 6PR’s Gareth Parker about the relationships last week.

Ms Xamon branded the relationship as ‘unbelievable’.

“I just find it amazing that it takes media fishing around to draw it to peoples attention,” she said.

“How was this not red flagged years ago… I find the whole thing absolutely baffling.”

WA’s Gaming and Wagering Commission are now due to meet today to discuss the NSW inquiry.

(Photo: Getty Images.)