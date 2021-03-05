Calls intensify for Perth Hills development to be rejected

The Save Perth Hills group has intensified its calls for Satterley’s North Stoneville development to be rejected.

The development was rejected by the WA Planning Commissioner last year but its now with the State Administrative Tribunal.

Residents fear that if the project is given the green light it will open the door for other developers to commence projects in the area, increasing the region’s urbanisation.

The deputy chair for the Save Perth Hills group Debra Bishop told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson it’s a contradiction for a big land developer to be pushing ahead with a plan to bring more people into an area that was just ravaged by bushfires a few weeks ago.

“Here we have Nigel Satterley, Australia’s leading land developer, pushing ahead for a plan that would see more than 4,000 people living inside a proven and extreme bushfire zone… it doesn’t make sense.”

Debra Bishop says the groups efforts to speak with Satterley have been futile.

“We did have a meeting very early on with Satterley Group and that was the end of it – that was two years ago.”

The group will be hosting a rally in Mundaring at 9:30am on Sunday.

6PR has reached out to Satterley for comment but is yet to receive a response.