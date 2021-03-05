6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Calls intensify for Perth Hills..

Calls intensify for Perth Hills development to be rejected

1 hour ago
Oliver Peterson
Oliver Peterson

The Save Perth Hills group has intensified its calls for Satterley’s North Stoneville development to be rejected.

The development was rejected by the WA Planning Commissioner last year but its now with the State Administrative Tribunal.

Residents fear that if the project is given the green light it will open the door for other developers to commence projects in the area, increasing the region’s urbanisation.

The deputy chair for the Save Perth Hills group Debra Bishop told 6PR’s Oliver Peterson it’s a contradiction for a big land developer to be pushing ahead with a plan to bring more people into an area that was just ravaged by bushfires a few weeks ago.

“Here we have Nigel Satterley, Australia’s leading land developer, pushing ahead for a plan that would see more than 4,000 people living inside a proven and extreme bushfire zone… it doesn’t make sense.”

Debra Bishop says the groups efforts to speak with Satterley have been futile.

“We did have a meeting very early on with Satterley Group and that was the end of it – that was two years ago.”

The group will be hosting a rally in Mundaring at 9:30am on Sunday.

6PR has reached out to Satterley for comment but is yet to receive a response.

 

Oliver Peterson
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882