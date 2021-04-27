Calls grow to ‘shut down’ risky quarantine hotels

The state Opposition is calling on the McGowan government to close risky quarantine hotels unless they’re made safe.

It follows the public release of a report into hotel ventilation which identifies three facilities at greatest risk of not being able to contain the virus to individual rooms.

The Mercure, which was identified as one of the higher risk hotels, was the subject of a COVID-19 leak which resulted in Perth and Peel’s three-day lockdown over the weekend.

Opposition Leader Mia Davies told 6PR News action needs to be taken quickly to avoid further shutdowns.

“They need to act swiftly in relation to the recommendations, and make sure that if they are using those hotels for quarantine that they meet the standards that the health advice says makes them safe,” she said.

“If they can’t do that they need to be shut down.”

According to Treasury estimates, about $70 million was lost to the economy over the long weekend, but the Australian Hotels Association has put the loss at more than $100 million and is calling for compensation.

“The government needs to sit down with the AHA and other industry sectors and listen to them,” Ms Davies said.

“I would call on the McGowan government to make sure that they are thinking about how they can compensate these businesses for the damage that has been done over the last weekend.”