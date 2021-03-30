6PR
Calls grow for vaccines to be mandatory for frontline workers

8 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Calls grow for vaccines to be mandatory for frontline workers

The WA Deputy Liberal Leader believes quarantine workers in the state should be made to have at least their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

Department of Health figures revealed last week showed sixty per cent of hotel quarantine workers in WA hadn’t received a jab.

Libby Mettam told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett it’s vital they are immunised as quickly as possible before being allowed to continue frontline work.

“If your willing to work on the frontline in hotel quarantine where we are seeing all of those cases of COVID, then the government need to ensure that those workers are also willing to be vaccinated as well,” she said.

“I think it’s a no brainer, particularly given what the impact can be.

It comes as Queensland introduces new coronavirus measures, which require healthcare workers to receive at least their first dose of a vaccine before treating a COVID positive patient.

Another eight cases of COVID-19 were detected in Queensland overnight, and the state’s growing outbreak has been directly linked to an international traveller who was being treated at a Brisbane hospital.

Meanwhile WA recorded no new infections overnight, and 47,701 people have now been vaccinated.

At a press conference later this morning the Premier Mark McGowan admitted it is a difficult task to make COVID vaccinations mandatory for hotel quarantine workers, and said he is seeking urgent advice to determine if it is necessary.

“We need to make sure we manage this issue very carefully, we are not ruling it out,” he said.

The Premier is confident a similar situation won’t occur in WA because most health care workers have had at least one coronavirus vaccine, and COVID positive patients aren’t automatically sent to a hospital as they are in Queensland.

Click play to hear more.

 

 

(08) 9221 1882