Calls for more support for stranded FIFO workers amid lockdown

Thousands of FIFO workers will be unable to return from the state’s north this week, with limits on travel due to lockdown restrictions.

The Miners Union is calling for more mental health support for stranded workers unable to return home.

CFMEU Mining and Energy WA Secretary Greg Busson told Millsy they would like workers to be given more breaks and shorter shifts.

“Those people that have already done two week stints of 12 hour shifts, day and night, are stuck up there until at least Friday,” he said.

“They should be looking at reducing the shift lengths that these people work … and where possible move them to just the day shift roster.”

He said more counselling and support services are also needed at FIFO camps.

“Do a mental check-up on them, so that they feel that someone does care about them.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)