Calls for laws on political donations after Nigel Satterley’s $5k Premier dinner

The state Liberal Leader is calling on Labor to re-introduce laws aimed at improving disclosure around political donations.

It comes after the Premier attended a dinner at the home of property developer Nigel Satterley, which business heavyweights paid about $5,000 per person to attend.

Nigel Satterley has reportedly denied the dinner was a political fundraiser, and Mark McGowan says attending functions is just part of the job.

Speaking with 6PR’s Liam Bartlett, Dr David Honey said voters deserve more transparency.

“I can’t understand why this bill wouldn’t be reintroduced by the government if they are serious about having clear disclosure and limits on funding for campaigns,” he said.

