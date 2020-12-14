Calls for immediate solution to Perth’s homeless crisis

Last week the state government released a $3.8 million dollar plan to put residents of Perth’s “tent city” in safe shelters by Christmas.

House the Homeless WA Spokesperson Jessie Noakes told 6PR Breakfast he welcomes the funding, but more needs to be done.

“While transitional solutions are a good start they’re only as good as the housing at the other end of them,” he said.

“What we do need to do is provide quality, sustainable social housing that will be a massive economic stimulus.”

He told 6PR’s Mark Gibson and Mick Colliss their needs to be an immediate solution to the crisis.

“The government has the capacity to purchase houses off the open market, while we wait for the significant public housing construction project to come to fruition, we need that now,” he said.

“After the cameras packed up, and the politician’s left someone down at tent city tried to take their own life.”

If you or anyone you know needs help you can contact lifeline on 13 11 14.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)