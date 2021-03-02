Calls for High Court inquiry into woman’s 1988 rape claim

The friend of a woman who claims she was raped when she was 16 by a man who later became a Federal Parliament politician, is calling for a High Court inquiry into the allegations.

The woman took her own life in June last year, which meant the police investigation into her claim ended.

Former NSW Liberal party staffer Dhanya Mani met the woman in 2019 after her own story about sexual harassment in politics went public.

The public reporting prompted the woman to contact Ms Mani and recount her own experience.

“She informed me in the first phone call that we had,” she told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett.

“She felt that it had stalled her capacity to live as herself.

“I tried to do my very best to support her to obtain justice.”

Because the woman is now deceased a police investigation is no longer possible, but Ms Mani believes a High Court inquiry into her death may uncover more.

“There has never been a moment where there has been any inconsistency or doubt in anything she ever said,” Ms Mani said.

“I honestly very genuinely have no doubt in my mind that she is telling the truth.

“There is the capacity for a court to be able to examine evidence surrounding the historic sexual assault perpetrated against an individual who is now sadly deceased.”

Click play to hear the full interview.

(Photo: Janie Barrett/ Sydney Morning Herald.)