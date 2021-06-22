Calls for dedicated bus lanes amid public transport doubts

The RAC wants to see more done to get West Australians off the road and onto public transport.

New research shows only 53 percent of regular public transport users believe Perth buses are reliable, down from 74 percent last year.

RAC general manager of external relations Will Golsby said the state government needs a detailed plan that will deliver a network of bus lanes along popular routes.

“We need a plan about the future, we will see more congestion in Perth and we have got to build for that future.”

Almost half of respondents said they would be more likely to use buses if there were dedicated bus lanes.

“We seem to have a bit of a concern about the reliability of buses,” he said.

“We think that buses need a higher priority lane to assist with moving people through Perth.”

In a statement Transport Minister Rita Saffioti said the state government has no plans to implement the RAC’s proposal for bus-only streets.

Press PLAY to hear why the RAC are calling for dedicated bus lanes