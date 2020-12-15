6PR
Calls for cyclists to wear hi-vis to reduces crashes

7 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Calls for cyclists to wear hi-vis to reduces crashes

A Perth action group are calling for cyclists to stop wearing dark clothing and choose to wear hi-vis.

President of the Cyclists’ Action Group Bruce Robinson told 6PR’s Gary Adshead he hopes it will help reduce the risk of crashes on WA roads.

“A lot of road crashes are normally multi-faceted with a number of contributing factors, and conspicuity is one of the factors,” he said.

“These serious cyclist clearly put fashion ahead of road safety.”

While he thinks wearing hi-vis is important, he doesn’t believe it should be mandated.

“I think it’s much better if cyclists make the choice for safety themselves, mandating these things would be difficult, hard to enforce and unpopular,” he said.

“People who ride on the roads, often early in the morning when it’s dark, in black have death wishes.”

Click play to hear the full interview. 

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.) 

Gary Adshead
News
