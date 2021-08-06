Calls for an independent umpire for WA’s G2G pass system

The WA Nationals are calling for the McGowan Government to urgently introduce an independent appeals process for the G2G pass system – to help thousands of West Aussies get home.

Shadow Emergency Services Minister Martin Aldridge told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, the system needs to be more empathetic to individual cases.

“Just judging by the number of people that are reaching out to our offices, I think the time has come where we need to have a second part in the process, and that is some sort of appeal,” he said.

“We’re getting some pretty tragic stories into the office – we understand the need for a hard border … but we also need to make sure that the process is being fair and transparent.”

“And there’s a number of examples that we’re now seeing where we think that the system probably needs some sort of external review.”

It comes, as New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian conceded her state may have to “live” with the virus, as it continues to run rampant.

WA Premier Mark McGowan told a press conference today, that’s an unacceptable approach – indicating WA’s border won’t be reopening to NSW anytime soon.

“We don’t live with it, we don’t tolerate it, we don’t have it linger. We suppress it, and we get rid of it. That is the Australian approach to the virus,” he said.

Press PLAY to hear more on G2G passes and the NSW outbreak