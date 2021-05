Fremantle young gun Caleb Serong says the Dockers are putting themselves out of games by not making the most of their opportunities.

Fremantle kicked 0.7 in the first quarter while Port Adelaide kicked 7.5 to take a 40 point lead into quarter time.

It was catch-up football from that moment on as the Dockers failed to really close the gap throughout the game – Port running out 46 point winners.

Listen to the full chat below: