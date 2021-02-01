6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
  • Home
  • News
  • Buying limits introduced after panic..

Buying limits introduced after panic buyers empty shelves in WA

7 hours ago
Liam Bartlett
Article image for Buying limits introduced after panic buyers empty shelves in WA

Coles has introduced buying limits on a number of items at stores in Western Australia, following chaotic scenes of panic-buying across the state.

WA general manager of Coles, Pat Zanetti, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett cues began to form at 11.30am yesterday before the announcement was even made.

“For the lockdown period we have put a limit of one pack per customer for toilet paper and for paper towel,” he said.

“And then a number of products like rice, flour, sugar, eggs, is two products per customer.”

He said after the chaotic scenes yesterday, “today has been a challenge”, but stores will be replenished by tonight.

“We have got a warehouse full of stock, all that stock will be delivered this afternoon into tonight,” he said.

“We will replenish stores overnight and we will open up in pretty good shape tomorrow morning.”

From tomorrow all Perth metropolitan Coles stores will open from 7am.

“Stay calm it’s only five days, and we are open every day,” Mr Zanetti said.

A full list of product limits can be found below.

Click play to hear more on 6PR Mornings.

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)

Coles’ WA buying restrictions:

One pack per customer:
  • Toilet paper
  • Paper towel
Two packs per customer:
  • Fresh white milk
  • Hand sanitiser
  • Chilled pasta
  • Liquid soaps
  • Poultry thighs
  • Poultry breasts
  • Tissues
  • Mince
  • Burgers
  • Frozen vegetables
  • Sausages
  • Frozen chips
  • Long life milk
  • Canned meals
  • Pasta
  • Canned fish
  • Flour
  • Canned vegetables
  • Rice
  • Pre-packed seafood
  • Sugar
  • Noodles
  • Eggs
  • Face masks

 

Liam Bartlett
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882