Buying limits introduced after panic buyers empty shelves in WA

Coles has introduced buying limits on a number of items at stores in Western Australia, following chaotic scenes of panic-buying across the state.

WA general manager of Coles, Pat Zanetti, told 6PR’s Liam Bartlett cues began to form at 11.30am yesterday before the announcement was even made.

“For the lockdown period we have put a limit of one pack per customer for toilet paper and for paper towel,” he said.

“And then a number of products like rice, flour, sugar, eggs, is two products per customer.”

He said after the chaotic scenes yesterday, “today has been a challenge”, but stores will be replenished by tonight.

“We have got a warehouse full of stock, all that stock will be delivered this afternoon into tonight,” he said.

“We will replenish stores overnight and we will open up in pretty good shape tomorrow morning.”

From tomorrow all Perth metropolitan Coles stores will open from 7am.

“Stay calm it’s only five days, and we are open every day,” Mr Zanetti said.

A full list of product limits can be found below.

Coles’ WA buying restrictions:

One pack per customer:

Toilet paper

Paper towel

Two packs per customer:

Fresh white milk

Hand sanitiser

Chilled pasta

Liquid soaps

Poultry thighs

Poultry breasts

Tissues

Mince

Burgers

Frozen vegetables

Sausages

Frozen chips

Long life milk

Canned meals

Pasta

Canned fish

Flour

Canned vegetables

Rice

Pre-packed seafood

Sugar

Noodles

Eggs