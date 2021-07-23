‘Buy quality, eat less’: beef prices go through the roof

Beef prices have skyrocketed by 150 per cent in recent months – and they could stay that way for some time.

David Torre, from Torre Butchers, told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson, meat lovers have forked out as much as $50 per kilo for the best cuts in WA – and it’s even worse over east.

“The drought on the east coast has really affected the beef herds and the sheep herds,” he said.

“Now the seasons have turned and the paddocks are getting back to some sort of normality, I think you’ll see a lot of the producers starting to hang on to their animals, to try and rebuild some of their herd stocks.

“I know that on the west coast, they’ve been very understanding in trying to help our neighbours, and get some cattle over to the east coast, and so it’s pushed the price of beef up, locally.”

The best advice – choose quality over quantity – as prices aren’t expected to drop, anytime soon.

“To see it go up like it has recently, it’s been a bit of a shock,” he said.

“But I think the trick is buy best quality in the marketplace, eat a little less, eat better quality and just ride out the storm for a while.”

Press PLAY to hear David Torre’s chat with Oliver Peterson