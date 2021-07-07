Businesses ready to fast track COVID-19 vaccine rollout

Businesses are holding talks with the Treasurer and the boss of the COVID-19 taskforce this morning, to discuss what part they can play in the country’s vaccine rollout.

More than thirty industry leaders will focus on how companies could speed up distribution once supply increases later in the year.

Business Council of Australia CEO Jennifer Westacott told Oliver Peterson the more places giving out the jab, the better.

“It is really important that we work together to help government to get this vaccine rollout as fast as possible, and that we bring the resources and expertise of the corporate sector and really supercharge the vaccine when the supply arrives.”

Just over nine per cent of the eligible population is fully vaccinated, and the threat of more lockdowns continues to loom over the nation.

Ms Westacott said businesses can use this time to prepare before further supplies arrive in Australia.

“We’re ready to step up in advance, get all that pre-work done, get all the training done and so when it arrives we supercharge this.”

