6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Business owner’s plea after specially modified coffee van stolen

2 hours ago
Gary Adshead
Article image for Business owner’s plea after specially modified coffee van stolen

Opportunistic thieves have stolen a coffee van from Como in the early hours of this morning.

CCTV shows people using angle grinders to separate the van from where it was parked on Ley Street.

Our Ruby Girl cafe owner Sarah Yates said the van was specially modified to allow a staff member with physical disabilities to work in.

“It was an eight month process and cost us about $15,000 to modify for her,” she told Gary Adshead, filling in for Liam Bartlett.

“This really is devastating for her and her employment, it’s not as simple as just getting another coffee van up and going.

“Another van would need to be modified again and that was about an eight month process.

“For us this wasn’t just a van, and it wasn’t just a business.”

She’s pleading for people to come forward with information about the van’s whereabouts.

“Somebody out there has to know something,” Ms Yates said.

“I’m really hoping we can use the community, and people power to try and recover it.”

The vans registration number is 1TTD-738.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Press PLAY to hear the business owner’s plea

Gary Adshead
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882