Business owner’s plea after specially modified coffee van stolen

Opportunistic thieves have stolen a coffee van from Como in the early hours of this morning.

CCTV shows people using angle grinders to separate the van from where it was parked on Ley Street.

Our Ruby Girl cafe owner Sarah Yates said the van was specially modified to allow a staff member with physical disabilities to work in.

“It was an eight month process and cost us about $15,000 to modify for her,” she told Gary Adshead, filling in for Liam Bartlett.

“This really is devastating for her and her employment, it’s not as simple as just getting another coffee van up and going.

“Another van would need to be modified again and that was about an eight month process.

“For us this wasn’t just a van, and it wasn’t just a business.”

She’s pleading for people to come forward with information about the van’s whereabouts.

“Somebody out there has to know something,” Ms Yates said.

“I’m really hoping we can use the community, and people power to try and recover it.”

The vans registration number is 1TTD-738.

Anyone with information is urged to contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

