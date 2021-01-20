Business owner loses thousands after continued outage

A Midland business owner is estimating a loss of around $40,000 after his EFTPOS system has been down since the beginning of January.

Stihl Shop Midland owner Jarrad Hewitt is one of thousands of businesses affected by the outage of Tyro Payments – the company that provide the EFTPOS terminals and service. While some users are back online, businesses like Mr Hewitt’s are still affected by the outage.

He told Oliver Peterson his business, which sells equipment such as chainsaws and whipper snippers, was doing well during COVID as people were staying home and improving their properties.

“We’re left floundering without the ability to process credit and EFTPOS transactions.”

The frustration has continued with Mr Hewitt unable to speak with anyone from Tyro.

“You ring their helpline and all you get is an automated message.

“It says if you’ve got any questions or queries to email their customer service, which I’ve done on several occasions and heard nothing whatsoever.”

Worried about the loss of customers, Mr Hewitt has had to resort to using the EFTPOS system of a neighbouring business to be able to continue to trade.

Click PLAY to listen:

(Photo: iStock by Getty)