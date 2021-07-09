6PR
Business grants “not enough” – but a start: CCIWA

8 hours ago
Mark Gibson
Article image for Business grants “not enough” – but a start: CCIWA

The Chamber of Commerce and Industry of WA has welcomed the announcement of $3,000 grants for businesses affected by the most recent lockdown.

Hospitality, tourism, catering, fitness, hair and beauty, and creative and performing arts businesses are among those eligible for the state government funds.

CCIWA chief economist Aaron Morey told Perth LIVE’s Mark Gibson, it’s a good start.

“It’s not as much as we wanted, but it still goes some way towards helping those businesses impacted – and we’ll take whatever we can get,” he said.

The grants will also extend to regional businesses affected by cancellations due to the lockdown.

“We will continue to push for inclusion of as many businesses as possible, and ultimately we want to make sure that this is the last one, that no businesses have to incur these costs again,” Morey said.

“Err on the side of applying, of registering, of getting your name down, and putting in your request for compensation.”

Premier Mark McGowan says the $41 million fund will help thousands of businesses across WA.

Press PLAY to hear Mark Gibson’s chat with Aaron Morey

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images)

