Bus fire causes traffic chaos on Kwinana Freeway

12 hours ago
A bus fire has caused traffic chaos on the Kwinana Freeway this morning.

The fire in the back of a coach started in the middle of peak hour, causing the freeway to be closed at Mundijong Road.

 

Police say the driver of the private charter bus was the only person onboard and managed to escape without injury.

The freeway has reopened now but is reduced to a single lane.

The Mundijong Road entry ramp has now reopened, but traffic is still heavy back to Safety Bay Road.

6PR and Nine News reporter Kelly Haywood was at the scene this morning.

“All of the morning traffic has been pushed into one lane,” she said,

“There are cars here that aren’t even moving, the same cars have been sitting here for five minutes and are not moving.”

“I’d recommend people avoid the freeway this morning.”

