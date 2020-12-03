Bus driver charged over fatal crash in Northbridge

A bus driver has been charged over a crash that killed a cyclist in Northbridge almost two months ago.

The incident caused traffic chaos during the afternoon peak period at the intersection of Beaufort Street and Newcastle Street

The 54-year-old cyclist died at the scene.

Major crash investigators have charged a 54-year-old bus driver with dangerous driving occasioning death.

He is due in court today.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t spoken to police is urged to come forward to help with the investigation.

(Photo: Nine News)