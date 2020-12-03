6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

(08) 9221 1882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is easy.

Skip for now
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Bus driver charged over fatal crash in Northbridge

3 hours ago
6PR News
Article image for Bus driver charged over fatal crash in Northbridge

A bus driver has been charged over a crash that killed a cyclist in Northbridge almost two months ago.

The incident caused traffic chaos during the afternoon peak period at the intersection of Beaufort Street and Newcastle Street

The 54-year-old cyclist died at the scene.

Major crash investigators have charged a 54-year-old bus driver with dangerous driving occasioning death.

He is due in court today.

Anyone who witnessed the crash and hasn’t spoken to police is urged to come forward to help with the investigation.

(Photo: Nine News) 

 

 

6PR News
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

(08) 9221 1882