Burn warning: Families urged to brush up on first aid skills

Western Australian families are being urged to take action to prevent burns and understand the correct first aid treatment.

It comes as Kidsafe kick off their National Burns Awareness Month.

Kidsafe spokesperson Scott Phillips said the amount of children being admitted to hospital each year for burns is alarming.

“Just in WA we have 500 children a year who will attend an emergency department for a burn, and one third of them will be admitted,” he told 6PR’s Michaela Carr.

“Most of these children are young and we know 50 per cent of these injuries happen in and around the kitchen.”

He said if children experience a burn there are preventative steps that can be taken to reduce scarring.

“The best first-aid for a burn is a full 20 minutes of cool running water on that burn,” Mr Phillips said.

“That cool running water over that period of time really reduces the scarring.”

(Photo: iStock by Getty Images.)