Burlesque club scraps offer of free tickets for ‘Peoples of Colour’

A Perth burlesque club has backed down from its offer of free tickets for indigenous Australians and peoples of colour, to attend an upcoming show, after Perth LIVE raised questions about the practice.

Sugar Blue Burlesque’s booking page for next month’s Flash Bang show at the Royal Theatre originally read, “First Nations people attend free of charge … Reduced price BIPOC theatre ticket is for Black, Indigenous and Peoples of Colour. If you are white, you are not eligible to purchase this ticket at a reduced price.”

The text has since been removed from the website.

Sugar Blue Burlesque was contacted for comment.

HHG Legal Group executive chairman Simon Creek told Oliver Peterson, it could have created problems for the business.

“It really is interesting, you’ve got it all here – we’ve got burlesque dancing, politics, racism, discrimination, the whole lot – and quite a few legal issues, as well,” he said.

“First of all, I’d say credit to the organisers for realising their mistake and changing the website. But my first thought was, is this noble intentions, or is it really just misguided discrimination?

“At the end of the day it’s pretty black and white discrimination.

“But what fascinates me even more, is that it raises a massive problem that could in fact have created a lot of dispute and even litigation for these people, because how on earth do they prove that you are not indigenous, if you identify as an indigenous person?”

