Bulk carrier with suspected COVID-19 cases to arrive in Perth

A bulk carrier carrying 16 crew members potentially infected with COVID-19 is due to arrive in Cockburn Sound today.

The Ken Hou, whose last port of call was Thailand, was supposed to dock in Albany over the weekend.

But it was re-directed after 16 of the 22 people on board reported having coronavirus symptoms.

Health workers are expected to board the ship once it arrives this morning to test the crew.

Another vessel, Poavosa Wisdom, is anchored in Cockburn Sound and has reported two people with cold-like symptoms.

However Premier Mark McGowan said it’s unlikely the crew members on that ship have the virus.

“The expectation, or the suspicion is that it’s not COVID, let’s hope that’s true,” he said.

“But I just wanted to be totally transparent and inform people that there is another ship that we have to analyse.”