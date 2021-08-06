Broome residents urged to get tested after ‘unexpected’ wastewater results

Broome residents with COVID-19 symptoms are being urged to get tested, after wastewater results detected “weak traces” of the virus in Broome.

The WA Department of Health says it is an “unexpected finding”, but does not necessarily mean there is a positive case in the community.

“Finding traces of the virus in wastewater samples could mean there are active cases nearby, an active case has passed through the area recently, or that a historical case has recently been in the area,” a Department of Health spokesperson said.

“People can continue to shed the virus for several weeks after they recover from COVID-19, even when they are no longer infectious.”

Anyone with even mild COVID-19 symptoms is urged to get tested as soon as possible.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, headache, and loss of smell or taste.