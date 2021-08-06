6PR
Advertisement
 

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap WATCH to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LISTEN to start the live stream.

Thanks for logging in.

You can now click/tap LATEST NEWS to start the live stream.

LISTEN
Watch
on air now

Latest News

 Listen to Live Stream

Live

133 882

Create a 6PR account today!

You can now log in once to listen live, watch live, join competitions, enjoy exclusive 6PR content and other benefits.


Joining is free and easy.

You will soon need to register to keep streaming 6PR online. Register an account or skip for now to do it later.

Find out more about registration.

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

Broome residents urged to get tested after ‘unexpected’ wastewater results

4 hours ago
CORONAVIRUS LATEST
Article image for Broome residents urged to get tested after ‘unexpected’ wastewater results

Broome residents with COVID-19 symptoms are being urged to get tested, after wastewater results detected “weak traces” of the virus in Broome.

The WA Department of Health says it is an “unexpected finding”, but does not necessarily mean there is a positive case in the community.

“Finding traces of the virus in wastewater samples could mean there are active cases nearby, an active case has passed through the area recently, or that a historical case has recently been in the area,” a  Department of Health spokesperson said.

“People can continue to shed the virus for several weeks after they recover from COVID-19, even when they are no longer infectious.”

Anyone with even mild COVID-19 symptoms is urged to get tested as soon as possible.

Symptoms include fever, cough, sore throat, runny nose, shortness of breath, headache, and loss of smell or taste.

 

CORONAVIRUS LATEST
News
Advertisement
Advertisement

Cookie and privacy notice

We use cookies in order to personalise your experience and improve our services. See our privacy policy for more information.

133 882