Brisbane to host the 2032 Olympic Games

The Olympics will return to Australia for a third time after Brisbane was formally awarded hosting rights for the 2032 Games.

International Olympic Committee members voted this evening to make it official after hearing from Australian officials.

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk flew to Tokyo to push her state’s case to Olympic officials in person, alongside Lord Mayor Adrian Schrinner.

In her presentation to the IOC she described Brisbane as perfectly placed to host the Games.

“There is a reason we are called the sunshine state, we are spoiled with blue skies and warm days, especially during Games times.”

A massive fireworks display is planned as well as live entertainment to celebrate the river city becoming an Olympic city.

4BC’s Breakfast host Neil Breen told Perth LIVE’s Oliver Peterson says the mood wasn’t as exciting as it sounds.

“I don’t want to disappoint the good people of Perth but no one’s partying in the streets in Brisbane,” he said.

“It’s a slow build but people will be excited.”

