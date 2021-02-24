6PR
Brisbane named as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

7 hours ago
Gareth Parker
Article image for Brisbane named as preferred candidate to host 2032 Olympics

The Australian Olympic Committee says Brisbane 2032 is basically a “done deal”.

The International Olympic Committee has named Brisbane as the “preferred candidate”.

Australian Olympic Committee President John Coates told 6PR’s Gareth Parker he’s confident Brisbane will host the games.

“They will only deal with us exclusively, over a period while we answer the questionnaires and sign the contracts.”

The decision is yet to be rubber-stamped, with detailed discussions to be held over the next year.

If Brisbane is chosen it will be the third time Australia has hosted an Olympic games.

A decision is expected to be made as early as July ahead of Tokyo 2021.

Click play to hear the full interview.

